Six Plead Not Guilty At Defiance County Felony Arraignments

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Josue F. Valdez-Flores-age 31-Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 11/9/26 @ 10 a.m.

Allen L. Patton-age 35-Not Guilty pleas, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 11/10/26 @ 10 a.m.

Jeremiah H. McKinney-age 20-Not Guilty pleas, $100,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact with Victim, pre-trial 11/10/26 @ 9:30 a.m.

Demetrius D. Earl-age 38-Not Guilty pleas, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact with Walmart, pre-trial 11/19/26 @ 10:45 a.m.

Andrew D. Bender-age 27-Not Guilty pleas, $75,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, pre-trial 11/16/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Jackie D. Sindel-age 52-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 11/17/26 @ 2:45 p.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Justin J. Maldonado-age 32-Guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine-F5 and sentenced to 11 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to terms imposed in Case Nos. 26 CR 16190 and 24 CR 15380 for a total aggregate term of 39 months at ODRC, jail credit for 7 days, costs. (On September 16, 2026, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Maldonado was arrested on a warrant and found in possession of Cocaine, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that said Cocaine was intended for sale or resale.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Justin Whiteman-age 44-Sentenced for Non-Support of Dependents-F5 to 4 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/obtain cannabis or cannabis products, cooperate and comply with the Defiance Co. Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and all accrued arrears, costs. (Whiteman failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from May 1, 2023, through April 30, 2025.)

Anthony J. Beldon-age 42-Sentenced for Felonious Assault-F2 and Endangering Children-F3 to 5 years of Intensive Supervision Probation with 5-11 years at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, serve 180 days at CCNO w/work release if employed, no contact – direct or indirect – with victim, no unsupervised contact with juveniles w/o express permission of his Supervising Officer, TPO dissolved, costs.

— Press Release

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