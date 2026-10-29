E. Marie “Moozie” Geesey (1932 – 2026)

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(Member Of The Sweet Adelines) E. Marie “Moozie” Geesey, age 94, of Archbold, passed away on October 26, 2026, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, surrounded by her loving family. Marie spent her life lovingly caring for her children and family. Marie was born on February 4, 1932, in Stryker, to the late Glen and Kathryn (Walt) Mock. She was a graduate of Stryker High School. Marie loved singing, and was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed watching football and basketball as a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all, Marie loved her family.

Surviving Marie are her daughter, Jen (Ken) Graf of Weston; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Rettig of Bryan; son, Tom Geesey of Toledo; daughter, Julie (Marty) Galloway of Kunkle; daughter, Tina (Rick) Thompson of West Unity; son, John (Sharee) Geesey of Montpelier; son, James (Terri) Geesey of Houston; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Scholma of Montpelier; and daughter, Janet (dec. Don) Buehrer of West Unity. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David (Sandy) Mock; sister, Thelma (Bard) Young; and grandchildren, Rachel and Matt Peconge, Logan Geesey, and Mary Beth Geesey.

Visitation for Marie will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. The rosary prayers will begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow mass at the Oakwood Stryker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Covenant House or St. Peter Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Geesey family.