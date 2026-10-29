E. Marie “Moozie” Geesey (1932 – 2026)

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Surviving Marie are her daughter, Jen (Ken) Graf of Weston; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Rettig of Bryan; son, Tom Geesey of Toledo; daughter, Julie (Marty) Galloway of Kunkle; daughter, Tina (Rick) Thompson of West Unity; son, John (Sharee) Geesey of Montpelier; son, James (Terri) Geesey of Houston; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Scholma of Montpelier; and daughter, Janet (dec. Don) Buehrer of West Unity. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David (Sandy) Mock; sister, Thelma (Bard) Young; and grandchildren, Rachel and Matt Peconge, Logan Geesey, and Mary Beth Geesey.
Visitation for Marie will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. The rosary prayers will begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow mass at the Oakwood Stryker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Covenant House or St. Peter Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Geesey family.
Story updated October 28, 2026 at 10:24 p.m.