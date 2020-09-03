Archbold Police Express Gratitude

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

THANK YOU! … “We at the Archbold Police Department would like to express our gratitude to all that donated, for your thoughtfulness and generosity. Though not necessary, our Law Enforcement Family was overwhelmed by your generosity and gifts. We appreciate the gifts you have given us. More importantly, we are thankful for your showing of support for our Law Enforcement family. Your words of support in times like these are invaluable. We are truly amazed and blessed to be able to serve our community. We are all fortunate that we have so many kind people such as yourself in this wonderful community.” Seen here are Archbold Chief Leo Wixom and Officer Xavier Dye. In the back are Archbold Officer Grant Schaggner, and the Slough family -Amanda, Lincoln and Archbold Officer Nathan Slough, as they brought many items to bless the Archbold Police family.