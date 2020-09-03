Delta Police Chief Voices Thoughts On Issues In America

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

A BIG THANK YOU … Krysta Barrington of Delta made these awesome personalized travel mugs for every Officer on the PD. Krysta contacted Chief Nathan Hartsock and said she wanted to show her support for them and wanted the names and ranks of each officer to make some gifts. To their surprise, she dropped off individualized Coffee Mugs and is seen here presenting one to Chief Hartsock.

By: Rebecca Miller

Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock said in answer to a few questions concerning the support the department has received from the public since March, “With the most recent goings on across the nation, as it relates to Law Enforcement generally, initially it was a bit of a surprise that so much hate and disorder was being committed, especially because society seems to be making judgments immediately, and not waiting for the truth to come out.

As the riots and destruction continued and politics were inserted to where Law Enforcement Agencies were told to “stand down” and let these things happen, we had many discussions in my office with much disbelief and non-understanding. Standing down in the face of destruction goes against every ounce of our fiber as Police Officers.

We have had most of these issues before, but not for this long and not to the degree where people are attacking and destroying our history. Let’s face it, it’s called history for a reason. If we have not learned from it, then we should have discussions to change what doesn’t work. Destroying things and rioting in hopes that change is going to come about, in my opinion, is a totally wrong way of thinking.

We use the phrase in Law Enforcement all the time “calmer heads prevail,” and right now we desperately need calmer people that want what is best for everyone and not just a few. I think that in general, our Department is to a point that this is happening and we will just go about our daily lives and address the issue when we need to. Luckily for us, in our choice of small town Law Enforcement we do not see it as frequently in our community, and only online. We have conditioned ourselves to understand that online info is not always factual, but meant to be inflammatory. We will strive to educate people in what we do and why we do it.”

I have been informed by some of my guys that people are anonymously paying for their meals. We have had many food items being dropped off at the PD. I have received an influx of “thank you” correspondence being sent to the office as well as people taking the time to send individual appreciations to officers. The public’s appreciation is a very welcome change in our day to day operations.

David Hardy, Corey Ball and April Brown of State Farm Insurance on Main Street purchased gift certificates from our local businesses and donated them to members of the Delta Police Department. We commend you for being a great example of a small-town business giving back to your community. Many others, including the Delta Eagles, have blessed us also in a number of ways.

It is a bit humbling that so many people are in favor of supporting the Police Department. I like the fact that the usual “silent majority” of the public are now speaking up and voicing their approval of Law Enforcement. I am tired of hearing about the few “bad cops” we have in this profession and am excited that people recognize that the majority of Law Enforcement are out here doing a great job and trying to the right thing.”

“My guys have stepped up and continue to come in to work regardless of what is going on in society. They do an outstanding job. We greatly appreciate all the kind acts toward us at this time!”

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com