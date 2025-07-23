Archbold Rotarians Donate More Than $15,000 For College Scholarships, Various Causes

PRESS RELEASE – During the recently completed Rotary year, Archbold Rotarians donated some $15,055 toward college scholarships for Archbold High School seniors and various other causes benefiting community residents and supporting Rotary projects around the world.

Specifically, some $7,700 in college scholarships were presented to 10 Archbold High School seniors, including two $500 service scholarships that were awarded to senior members of Archbold’s FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) service club.

The club also awarded $300 to support both the elementary and middle school book fairs. Those donations were to assure that all students were able to purchase at least one book during their school’s book fair.

A $355 award was given to support Archbold High School participation in the Hugh O’Brien Leadership program.

Rotary sponsored and served two community meals during the year ($600) and gave $1,000 to the Black Swamp Arts Council, $750 to the Fulton County Heart Radiothon and $120 to the United Way.

The club also made an $800 donation to the Swanton Christian Food Pantry as a memorial for long-time Archbold Rotarian Dan McQuade.

Several donations were made to support Rotary programs, including $1,550 to Rotary District 6600 Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) program.

Rotary clubs across the district collect used medical equipment, educational supplies, clothing, bedding, and more that is stored by the district at its MESA warehouse in Fostoria.

As MESA learns of specific needs that a community somewhere in the world has for materials in the warehouse, containers are packed and shipped to a Rotary club near that community that accepts and handles the local distribution.

A $290 donation was made to Rotary’s Polio Plus campaign to provide free immunizations against the polio virus in order to eradicate polio.

And, some $1,290 was given to the Rotary International Foundation. The funds are invested for three years and will ultimately be used to fund projects in Rotary District 6600 and worldwide that support Rotary’s mission.

Archbold Rotary’s leadership team during the 2024-25 Rotary year was led by President Jennifer Gilroy and the following officers: Caleb Brinegar, past president; Matt Mello, president-elect; Jeff Coressel, treasurer; and Kirk Weldy, secretary. The board of directors included Levi Wyse, Royal Short, Dale Kern and Bill Rufenacht.

Officers for the current Rotary year are Matt Mello, president; Dale Kern, assistant to the president; Caleb Brinegar, treasurer; and Kirk Weldy, secretary. Board members are Tina Draine, Royal Short, Levi Wyse and Bill Rufenacht.