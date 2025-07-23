Rotary District 6600 Governor Meets With Archbold & Wauseon Rotarians

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COMBINED MEETING … Citing Rotary International’s 2025-26 theme of “Unite for Good,” District Governor Pam Brumbaugh held a combined meeting of Archbold and Wauseon Rotary clubs recently to kick off her year as governor of Rotary District 6600, which includes 56 Rotary clubs with some 2,700 members across north central Ohio. She encouraged Rotarians to continue working together to make a difference in their own community as well as unite with other clubs on projects that will benefit their county, the region and around the world. From left: Napoleon Rotarian Jon Kundo, who serves as assistant governor for the Archbold, Defiance, Napoleon, Swanton and Wauseon clubs; Governor Pam Brumbaugh, a member of the Sandusky Rotary club; Archbold Rotary president Matt Mello and Wauseon Rotary president Larry Zimmerman.