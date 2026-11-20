WEIGHT ROOM TOUR … Pictured in the weight room from left are Rotarians Bill Rufenacht, who arranged the tour, Jim Wyse and Jay Selgo.

Archbold Area Schools superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo led Archbold Rotarians on a tour of the recently opened Miller Athletic Complex (MAC) following Wednesday’s Rotary meeting. The 45,000 square foot building has practice space for nearly every sport offered at Archbold High School and is also used for indoor practice by the marching band and the school’s physical education classes. The 5,000 square foot weight room features eight double alpha half racks and four single alpha half racks which allow 20 athletes to lift free weights at the same time. Selgo said the committee will resume meeting early next year to discuss Phase 2, which would add on to the north side of the building.

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