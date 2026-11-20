Fulton County Senior Center and Wauseon Rotary Club would like to invite the community to the annual community Christmas dinner held at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S Shoop Ave Wauseon on Friday, December 25, 2026 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. This meal invitation is open to all ages in the community. We do offer take-out. No reservations are needed. If homebound seniors need a meal delivered to them, please contact the Senior Center at 419-337-9299 and request a delivery form for the Christmas meal. Completed forms for meal delivery must be returned to the senior center by Friday, December 18, 2026. A freewill offering will be accepted to Fulton County Community Dinner.
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