Archbold Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW MEMBERS … Archbold Rotary has welcomed two new members in October. From left: Jacob Fleischmann with Howard Hanna Real Estate, Rotary secretary Kirk Weldy, and Andy Bentley with F & M Bank. The club now has 56 members who are selling tickets for the club’s major fundraiser – Singo (a musical twist to Bingo) that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12 at the Downtown Restaurant in Archbold. Last year, Archbold Rotary donated more than $15,000 toward student scholarships and community projects. Persons interested in attending can purchase tickets at the door.