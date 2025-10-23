West Unity Omnibus Club Celebrates Halloween

PRESS RELEASE – The West Unity Omnibus Club enjoyed a Halloween Party theme when they met at the country home of Rosie Miller on Monday afternoon October 13.

Jane Short, treasurer, reported two 2025 Senior Scholarships have been claimed to date. Plans are underway for the annual Craft Show and Luncheon to be held Saturday December 6 at the Kissell building.

Mark your calendars for a fun day. If you would like to rent a booth, contact Rose Miller at 419-630-7308. The Club is also working on a display for the West Unity Christmas Drive Through at the Memorial Park in West Unity.

The next meeting will be held at the home of Barb Green November 10 at 2 PM.