Archbold Rotary Learns About Triangular Processing’s Festival Of Trees

In just a few weeks, Triangular Processing’s largest fundraiser of the year gets underway – the Fulton County Festival of Trees, held November 9-11 at Founder’s Hall on the Sauder Village complex.

Kathy Shaw, the director of Triangular Processing, a non-profit organization that provides a variety of support services for adults with developmental disabilities in Northwest Ohio, recently told Archbold Rotarians about some of the new businesses that it has purchased in Wauseon to help support their mission.

However, she added that the Festival of Trees next month at Founder’s Hall on the Sauder Village complex has become an important fund and awareness raiser for the organization.

Money raised at the three-day event helps Triangular Processing pay its employees with developmental disabilities an hourly rate as well as support Triangular’s Special Olympics expenses.

The festival features a Santa’s Shop that will be open all three days (November 9 to 11) at Founder’s Hall where local artwork will be for sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are nearly sold out for the Friday dinner gala and auction that starts at 5 p.m.

The festival wraps up on Saturday with the Holiday Market Extravaganza that will feature at least 19 vendors, plus food trucks.

Shaw explained that in 2016 the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities privatized its adult services to Triangular Processing. Initially, the employment side of its adult services was a recycling center.

However, through a variety of grants Triangular Processing has been able to purchase several businesses to offer more employment opportunities and other services for its adult clients.

She said that Triangular owns The Table on Fulton, a downtown Wauseon restaurant that was formerly Sully’s Restaurant; Blooms Flower Company, and the racquetball club.

With all of the businesses owned by Triangular Processing, Shaw said, there are about 90 employees with half of them persons with developmental disabilities.

For more information about the Fulton County Festival of Trees, visit the website: fcfot.com.