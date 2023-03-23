ARCHBOLD SCHOOL BOARD: Retirement Incentive Approved By Board

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION … (L to R) Tobin Nafziger, Avery Waldfogel, Jack Weber and Corbin Hicks are recognized for competing in the Fulton County Spelling Bee. Not pictured: Katelyn Liechty. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Monday, March 2023, the Archbold School Board met in the Archbold High School Media Center for a regular meeting with all members except Karen Beck in attendance.

Superintendent Jayson Selgo requested that the Board consider approving a Retirement Incentive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU was approved by the Archbold Education Association (AEA) earlier in the month.