Wauseon High School Track Team Receives AED Instruction

AED … Lt. Shaffner from the Wauseon Fire Department speaks to Wauseon track team members about AED use. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon track team received AED instruction following their sports pictures on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The team braved the cold rainy weather and went outside where they received instruction from Lt. Schaffner from the Wauseon Fire Department.