Archbold Schools Honor Miller Brothers Construction With OSBA Honor Roll Award

HONOR ROLL … Miller Brothers Construction was recognized by Archbold Area Local Schools with a 2026 Ohio School Boards Association Honor Roll award. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ARCHBOLD, OH – Archbold Area Local Schools proudly announced Miller Brothers Construction as a recipient of the 2026 Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Honor Roll.

The OSBA Business Honor Roll program provides school districts across the state an opportunity to express formal appreciation to generous local business partners whose support enhances the educational experience and opportunities available to students.

Miller Brothers Construction was officially presented with the honor on October 19, 2026, during the Archbold Area Schools Board of Education Regular Meeting.

Recently, Miller Brothers Construction and the Miller Family were instrumental in their contributions toward the development of the Miller Athletic Complex. This state-of-the-art indoor athletic, extracurricular, and community facility will be transformational for the students, faculty, and broader community of Archbold Area Local Schools, providing a modern space for athletic development, school programs, and community events for years to come.

The OSBA Honor Roll serves as a reminder of the powerful impact that strong school-business partnerships can achieve, creating lasting benefits across the entire community.

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