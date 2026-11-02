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Good Luck At State: Bryan, North Central & Pettisville Cross Country

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The Bryan Golden Bears, North Central Eagles and Pettisville Blackbirds cross country runners are headed to state. Good luck from your community supporters!

Good Luck at State, cross country: Bryan Golden Bears, North Central Eagles and Pettisville Blackbirds - The Village Reporter Good Luck page

 

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