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Bryan High School Students Share HOBY Leadership Experience With Kiwanis Club

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Bryan High School students who took part in the HOBY leadership program with the Kiwanis Club of Bryan banner

HOBY CONFERENCE … The students that took part in the program are pictured L to R: Cailynn Maag, Carter Montalvo and Hailey Warner. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the Bryan High School students that participated in the last Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) program this last summer.

Students between their sophomore year and junior years are eligible to apply for the program. The candidates write two essays and sit for an interview as part of the selection process.

The students shared their experiences with us about the program. The program is a week-long immersive leadership experience that challenges students to think critically, communicate effectively and act with integrity.

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