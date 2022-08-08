Archbold Soccer Players Join Rotary Club To Prep Spengler Field For 2022 Season

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

CLEAN-UP … Members of the Archbold High School boys and girls soccer teams joined about ten Archbold Rotarians for the annual fall clean-up of the Spengler Field grounds, bleacher area, restrooms and concession stand prior to the start of the 2022 soccer season. Archbold Rotarians have been involved with the Spengler Field project for nearly 15 years starting with renovations to the bleacher area in 2007. (PHOTO PROVIDED)