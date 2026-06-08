Mike Jessen Wins Inaugural $1,200 To Win Sportsman Mod Feature At Oakshade Raceway

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON (June 6, 2026) – This year Oakshade Raceway revealed a new limited combined class, the Sportsman Mods, which combines the Speedy Graphics Sportsman class with UMP Modifieds to run together in a single division for $1,200-to-win shows.

The first couple of events were scrapped due to weather, but the third attempt seemed to be the charm with Berkey, Ohio’s Mike Jessen claiming the inaugural victory.

At the start of the 25-lap Sportsman Mod feature, Jesse Jones in a Speedy Graphics Sportsman battled with Zeke McKenzie in his UMP Modified for the early lead. McKenzie ended up spinning on lap three, which put a damper on his chances for the $1,200 win.

After that, the battle at the front was tight with Mike Jessen, Josh Robertson, Jake Rendel and Dylan Jessen duking it out. Rendel was able to take the lead after a restart and led most of the last half of the race with both Jessens and Robertson in close pursuit.

Just after taking the white flag, Rendel spun in turn two and retired to the pits with heavy left-side damage. That brought out the caution flag and set up a one-lap shootout to the finish with four-time Oakshade UMP Sportsman champ Mike Jessen leading his son Dylan and Josh Robertson.

They would end up crossing the finish line in that same order. Shane Estes gained eight positions from the start to finish fourth, and Brad Eitniear was the highest-finishing UMP Modified, taking the fifth position.

Jake Rendel redeemed himself after his disappointment in the Sportsman Mod feature, jumping into his Dominator Super Stock and leading the entire feature distance.

Last week’s feature winner, Mason Luttrell, worked his way up to second early in the race and spun in turn two, forcing him to restart at the tail. A few more cautions would keep the field relatively tight throughout the 15-lap event.

Rendel, out of Adrian, Michigan, was able to fend off Jeff Foks Jr. to pick up his first Dominator Super Stock feature win of the year. Jake’s brother, Jarrett Rendel, finished third, followed by Scott Hammer and Alex Krall.

Another exciting Compact feature race capped off the night’s race program. Detroit, Michigan’s James Stamper started sixth and worked his way up to the lead.

Jason Deshler got to the inside of Stamper for the lead late in the race and lost a wheel in turns one and two, ending his night a couple of laps early.

Stamper led Ken Wells back to the green flag on the restart. Wells made a charge to the inside of Stamper on the final lap in the final corner, but Stamper was able to edge out Wells for the victory.

Last week’s feature winner, Ryan Okuley, came home third with Del Warner and Sam McGuire the rest of the top-five finishers.

The DIRTcar UMP Late Models return to action as part of a full racing program this coming Saturday, June 13, along with the Speedy Graphics Sportsman, Dominator Super Stocks and Compacts in action.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps/qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:15 p.m. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are free. Pit passes are $30.