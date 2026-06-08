Diana Savage Named New NWOAL Co-Commissioner

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League (NWOAL) has named Diana Savage as its newest co-commissioner.

Savage brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as superintendent of Bryan City Schools for 12 years and accumulating more than 20 years of experience in educational leadership and school administration.

Throughout her career, she has played a significant role in overseeing school operations and supporting athletic events and tournaments.

A longtime supporter of NWOAL athletics, Savage has served as the league’s wrestling tournament manager for more than 10 years and also brings previous coaching experience within the league.

Her extensive knowledge of education and athletics, combined with her strong communication skills, makes her well-positioned to help lead the NWOAL into the future.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as the next Co-Commissioner of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League,” said Savage.

“The NWOAL has a long and proud tradition of excellence, and I am excited to work alongside our member schools to continue building on that legacy.”

As co-commissioner, Savage will work closely with the league’s athletic directors, support student-athletes and help establish goals that will allow the NWOAL to continue growing and building upon its proud tradition of excellence.

“I look forward to collaborating with our administrators, coaches, student-athletes, officials, and communities to ensure the NWOAL remains a model for excellence both on and off the field,” added Savage.

“Together, we will honor the league’s rich history while continuing to create meaningful opportunities for the students, schools, and communities that we serve.”

The NWOAL looks forward to Savage’s leadership and contributions as the league continues to provide outstanding opportunities for its member schools and student-athletes.

“Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that athletics can provide to students of all ages,” said Savage. “The lessons learned through competition — teamwork, leadership, resilience, and sportsmanship — help shape students long after their playing days are over.”

Savage will split duties with NWOAL assistant commissioner Pat Leupp. Savage replaces Paul Yunker, who spent one year as commissioner. Yunker returned to school, taking the position of athletic director at Swanton.