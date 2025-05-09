VARSITY SOFTBALL: Archbold Survives Edgerton Rally For 9-8 Win

NON-LEAGUE SOFTBALL … Archbold’s Tess Ames lifts a flyball to right field that resulted in an error to put Ames at second base.

(PHOTOS BY BRENA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TRACKING THE BALL … Edgerton second baseman Cara Schroeder backpedals to make the catch.

Archbold 9, Edgerton 8

EDGERTON – Archbold grabbed an early lead with a six-run third inning and held off an Edgerton rally for a 9-8 road win.

Meg Ames to...