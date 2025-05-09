Evergreen FFA Member Elected To State Office

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FFA STATE OFFICER TEAM … The 97th Ohio FFA State Convention was held May 1-2nd. During the convention, the newly elected Ohio FFA Officer Team was announced. On May 1st, Evergreen FFA senior, Taylor Johnson was slated for the Ohio FFA Treasurer position. After being announced on the state officer ballot, Johnson delivered a speech to the Ohio FFA delegate members. Each FFA chapter in the state is eligible to send two delegates to be a part of the voting process. After giving her speech on the first, Johnson waited eagerly until the evening of the second to hear her final position. On May 2nd, she was announced as the 2025-2026 Ohio FFA State Treasurer. The Evergreen FFA has not had a state officer since the early 1990s. This means the chapter has not had a state officer for 35 years. Throughout this next year, Johnson will travel the state of Ohio serving the over 30,000 Ohio FFA members. Some of the events Johnson will participate in will include: FFA camps, leadership workshops, chapter visits, other state’s conventions, and National FFA Convention. Pictured above are the members of the 2025-2026 Ohio FFA Officer Team.