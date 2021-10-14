Archbold Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Vehicular Assault

An Archbold, Ohio woman was sentenced on October 13, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Channon Rufenacht, 53, previously pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault. She caused serious physical harm to another while operating a motor vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Rufenacht to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, spend 30 days in CCNO, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and suspended her driver’s license for 5 years, with limited driving privileges.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Rufenacht spending 18 months in prison.