Bryan Lions Club Learns About Christkindl Market

GUEST SPEAKER … On October 12, 2021 the Bryan Lions Club held its regular meeting and their guest was Russ Davies of the Bryan Development Foundation.

Mr. Davies spoke of the upcoming Christkindl Market that is coming to Bryan. The market will be held on weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas from 4 PM to 9 PM.

Shown in the photo are Bryan Lions Club Vice President Benjamin Murray and Russ Davies of the Bryan Development Foundation.