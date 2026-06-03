Archbold’s CAR 1 Marks 100 Years, Four Generations

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — June 1, 2026 — A century after their great-grandfather Clarence “C.J.” Nofzinger entered the automotive business in Archbold, Chad and Aaron Baus have continued the family’s tradition of putting customers first.

CAR 1’s history begins in 1926, when brothers C.J. and John “J.J.” Nofzinger started Archbold Auto Wrecking, an automotive salvage company, at 109 E. Mechanic Street in Archbold.

They began selling and servicing new Oakland and Pontiac automobiles in 1928, under the name Nofzinger Bros. Auto Sales.

The brothers continued selling and servicing Pontiacs until their deaths in the 1950s, at which time sons-in-law Ed Baus and Dale Short purchased the company as partners, and named the newly incorporated business Nofzinger Motor Sales.

Ed and Dale continued as partners until Dale’s death in 1967, when Ed and his wife Leanna (C.J. Nofzinger’s daughter) assumed sole ownership.

The business passed to the third generation in 1986, when Ed’s son, Larry Baus, and his wife, Eileen, purchased the company. GMC trucks were added to the lineup in 1991, and the name “Nofzinger Pontiac-GMC” was born. Soon after, Larry made the decision to build a new facility and move the business. The effort was completed in 1995.

In 1998, after three years at the new location, most assets of the company, along with the name “Nofzinger Pontiac-GMC” were sold. The family retained ownership of the corporation, Nofzinger Motor Sales, Inc.

The Pontiac store continued in Archbold for several years, changed hands several times, and was closed several years before the last Pontiac was produced.

Meanwhile, after taking some time off, Larry and son Aaron Baus reopened the company, doing business as “CAR 1”, in early 1999, with a focus on selling quality pre-owned vehicles. The business was once again located at 109 E. Mechanic Street, the same location where C.J. and J.J. had started the company 73 years before.

In 2001, Larry’s other son, Chad, moved his family to the Archbold area, and joined CAR 1, newly relocated at its present location on State Route 66 in Archbold.

“When we opened CAR 1, we responded to what we saw as a gap in the vehicles which were being offered for sale,” Aaron said. “People quickly caught on to our philosophy of buying a clean, low mileage vehicle at a significant discount.”

Chad and Aaron took over the now fourth-generation business in 2012.

Even after retirement, Ed continued to come to the dealership every day — right up until two days before his passing in 2015. He was 98.

Larry continued to work at the business until 2020, when Eileen became ill and needed his help. He passed away in 2022, and Eileen passed in 2024.

2026 marks twenty-seven years since the family started doing business as CAR 1, and 100 years since Chad and Aaron’s great-grandfather C.J. and his brother started the business.

The family is still continuing to serve customers in Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Although so many years have passed, the brothers say their legacy as a Pontiac-Oakland dealer, and their great-grandfather’s commitment to putting customers first, will never be forgotten.

“For the past century, our family has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the people of northwest Ohio,” Aaron observed. “We’re honored to be earning the business of people whose parents and grandparents once shopped with our dad or grandpa.”

To mark the occasion, the Bauses are hosting a car show at their dealership on August 1.

“We figured there’s no better way to celebrate a century in the automotive business than by celebrating the cars themselves. We’re looking forward to sharing this day with collectors, customers and car lovers,” Chad said.

“Tap Culture Coffee, which currently occupies the E. Mechanic Street location where our business began, will be onsite with their coffee trailer, and Outlaw Smokehouse will be offering their mouth-watering BBQ and smokehouse cuisine.”

There is no cost to register a car for the show, but space is limited, and pre-registration by calling 419-445-5050 is requested. Commemorative dash plaques and a special gift will be provided for all entries.

The public is invited to the show at no cost. CAR 1’s neighbors — Miller Bros. Construction, Archbold Animal Hospital and Archbold Furniture — have graciously agreed to provide public parking for the event, and CAR 1’s inventory of quality pre-owned vehicles will be relocated to nearby Nofziger Door Sales for the day.

CAR 1 offers quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and vans. The company offers Carfax© Vehicle History Reports on its vehicles, and features a used vehicle locator service for specific requests for that special car or truck customers want or need.

CAR 1 offers a complete website listing of vehicles for sale (including photos), details on CAR 1’s Vehicle Locator Service, and a photographic history documenting its 100 years in the automotive business, at www.buycar1.com.