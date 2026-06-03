YORK TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Weighs Road Levy Ballot Wording

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The York Township Trustees held their meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, with fire billing, road work, levy planning, insurance and other township business discussed.

Fire Chief Jeremy Gillen reported that discussions are continuing regarding the fire service agreement between York Township and Swancreek Township, though a meeting date has not yet been confirmed.

Trustees also reviewed a document from Swancreek Township related to a Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant for turnout gear, but legal counsel advised against signing it because the grant information was unclear.

Gillen also reported that the new fire chief at Liberty Center has signed and returned a mutual aid agreement. However, trustee names will need to be updated before the document is re-signed. He also noted that the township’s fire billing service is expected to go live June 15.

Trustees approved beginning soft billing for fire services provided in York Township and in other areas covered by existing fire service agreements, with the ability to back bill to January 1, 2026. Hard billing will be used for fire services provided in areas that do not have service agreements.

The board also approved probationary status for Robert Mulherin as a part-time volunteer firefighter. Gillen then reported that a grant application was submitted to provide 100 carbon monoxide monitors through a community-based program sponsored by Enbridge.

The fire department also participated in the Memorial Day parade, where a donated giant American flag was displayed using a stainless-steel holder fabricated and donated by Swanton Welding. The holder was valued at around $1,000.

Looking ahead, Gillen said the township plans to submit an $850,000 request through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant for an engine project. An updated quote will also be requested for a brush truck.

A recent fire at the BlueScope Recycling Plant was also discussed after Gillen reported that employees fought the fire for about 20 minutes before calling the fire department. Officials noted that the matter should be followed up with an in-person meeting.

Tyler Baun then spoke for the Road and Bridge portion and reported that paving projects by Gerken were completed.

He also said eight foundations were poured in the cemetery and that an invoice for four yards of concrete will be coming. Baun then asked trustees to consider a rear discharge mower when a replacement is eventually needed.

Fiscal Officer Janelle DeBacker reported that purchase orders were issued for all 2026 road projects, including $79,700 for asphalt resurfacing, $120,213.98 for seal coat and cold mix, and $32,368.50 for pavement marking.

The township also received a $9,731.50 cost recovery check from Fulton County EMA related to a fatal crash on the turnpike in 2024.

Trustees then discussed the road levy, which expires in 2026. Officials noted that current ballot wording for a replacement levy uses the term “additional,” which could confuse voters.

Because of that concern, trustees discussed whether a renewal may be the better option. The issue must be certified by the board of elections by August 15.

In new business, Trustee Amy Trowbridge reported receiving a request from Deb Gabel, who lives on County Road 10 between County Road E and County Road F, asking for a no jake brake zone. The matter will be forwarded for legal advice.

Trustees also approved the May 13 meeting minutes, payment of warrants and electronic vouchers, and presented purchase orders and blanket certificates.

They also discussed using $400 in credit card rewards toward needed Milwaukee batteries before inactivating one of the Road and Bridge cards.

Allen Naiber requested to be removed from the township’s medical insurance plan with Medical Mutual of Ohio.

During the discussion, officials clarified that townships cannot pay a stipend to employees who choose to forgo an insurance plan, though reimbursement of a portion of a premium paid elsewhere is allowed at the trustees’ discretion.

Trustees then entered executive session to discuss employment and compensation of employees. No action was taken afterward.

Correspondence from employees voicing concerns over changes in the township health insurance plan was also noted. The meeting was then adjourned at 5:11 p.m.