Close Menu
Friday, October 30
Login
Sports

Archbold’s Cline, Liberty Center’s Kruse Named Top Defensive, Offensive Players For NWOAL Football

By No Comments5 Mins Read

Wyatt Cline of Archbold and Garrison Kruse of Liberty Center were honored as the defensive and offensive players of the year on the 2026 Northwest Ohio Athletic League football team.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts