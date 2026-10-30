DIVISION V VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS: Archbold’s Season Ends With District Final Loss To Huron

Huron 3, Archbold 0

ATTICA – In a rematch of last year’s district final, Huron (22-3) swept Archbold, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20, in a Division V-NW 1 district final on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Molly Harris put down 12 kills and served up two aces for the Bluestreaks (21-4). Karly Kruse dished out 26 assists and posted two aces.

Maci Martz tallied five kills and three blocks, and Kennedy Hurst finished with five kills. Emmy Selgo added three kills.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Huron (22-3): No individual stats.

Archbold (21-4): Molly Harris 2 aces, 1 block, 12 kills. Maci Martz 3 blocks, 5 kills. Kennedy Hurst 1 block, 5 kills. Emmy Selgo 3 kills. Karly Kruse 2 aces, 26 assists, 1 block, 2 kills. Audree Plassman 2 blocks. Scarlett Brehm 1 ace.