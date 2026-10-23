Archbold’s Fairlawn Retirement Community Receives $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge

BUILDING WITH PURPOSE … Members of Fairlawn Retirement Community’s Board of Directors gather during the September 16 groundbreaking celebration for the Fabric of Life Capital Campaign. With more than $7 million in gifts and commitments secured, Fairlawn has announced a $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge to double qualifying new gifts and commitments through January 31, 2027. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Building on the excitement of its recent groundbreaking celebration, Fairlawn Retirement Community is pleased to announce a $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge in support of its $10.2 million Fabric of Life Capital Campaign.

An anonymous donor, inspired by Fairlawn’s mission and the generosity of the surrounding community, has offered to match new qualifying gifts and commitments, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, through January 31, 2027.

This extraordinary opportunity has the potential to generate an additional $1 million in support of Fairlawn’s future.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Fairlawn. Following its September groundbreaking, the campaign has now secured $7,014,408 in gifts and commitments, representing nearly 69% of its $10.2 million goal. If fully realized, the matching opportunity could bring the campaign total to more than $8 million, reaching nearly 79% of its goal.

“We are incredibly grateful for this extraordinary gift and the confidence it represents in Fairlawn’s future,” said Tammy Allison, CEO of Fairlawn Retirement Community. “Our community has already shown tremendous generosity in helping bring this vision to life. This matching challenge gives even more people an opportunity to be part of something meaningful—creating a place where residents can experience the dignity, comfort and compassionate care they deserve.”

The Fabric of Life Campaign supports the transformation of Fairlawn’s long-term care environment, including the addition of 36 private resident rooms with in-room showers and welcoming gathering spaces designed to enhance dignity, comfort and quality of life.

“This campaign has always been about more than bricks and mortar,” said Campaign Co-Chairs Tom Warner and Mari Yoder. “It’s about investing in people, honoring those who call Fairlawn home and ensuring future generations have access to an exceptional environment for care. We are deeply grateful for the support already received and excited about what this matching opportunity can make possible.”

The Matching Gift Challenge invites individuals, families, businesses and foundations to participate. Qualifying multi-year commitments are also eligible, allowing donors to make meaningful investments over time while doubling their impact.

“This matching gift is an exciting opportunity for our community to build on the momentum we’ve already created,” said Tina Draine, Director of Donor Relations at Fairlawn Retirement Community. “Every gift, regardless of size, brings us one step closer to our goal. With the opportunity to double the impact of new gifts and commitments through January 31, 2027, we hope individuals, families, and businesses will consider being part of something that will make a lasting difference in the lives of our residents for generations to come.”

To learn more about the Fabric of Life Campaign or participate in the Matching Gift Challenge, please contact Tina Draine at 567-444-5080 or tdraine@fairlawnarchbold.com.

About Fairlawn Retirement Community: Located in Archbold, Ohio, Fairlawn Retirement Community is a faith-based, nonprofit senior living community dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care in a welcoming environment. Fairlawn offers a continuum of services, including independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, memory care and rehabilitation services.