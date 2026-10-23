Evergreen Community Library To Host Veterans Program Nov. 7 In Metamora

METAMORA, OHIO – The Metamora Area Historical Society, Bank 419, and the Evergreen Community Library invite the public to attend a special Veterans Program on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Community Library. The program will honor veterans of all eras, with a special focus on those who served during the Vietnam War.

The featured speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 2 Donnell L. Medley, United States Army, Retired who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Navy Commendation Medal for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight during The Vietnam War. Mr. Medley is a 1963 graduate of Metamora High School. His presentation will provide a special opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifices of those who served our country overseas.

As part of this special event, veterans and their families are invited to share personal pieces of history from their time in service. Artifacts, photographs, and written stories may be brought to the Evergreen Community Library before Friday, October 30, 2026, to be included in a special display honoring local veterans and their experiences.

The displays will be open for public viewing beginning Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 1 p.m., offering community members an opportunity to learn more about our hometown heroes’ experiences and memories.

Community members, families, and the general public are encouraged to attend this meaningful event and join in expressing gratitude to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. All veterans in attendance will be recognized and honored during the program.

The Metamora Area Historical Society, Bank 419, and the Evergreen Community Library are pleased to work together to present this program of remembrance, recognition, and community appreciation.

Event Details

Event: Veterans Program

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Evergreen Community Library – 253 Maple St, Metamora Ohio 43540

Featured Speaker: CWO2 Donnell L. Medley, USA, (Ret)

Organizers: Metamora Area Historical Society, Bank 419, and Evergreen Community Library

Veterans’ memorabilia deadline: October 30, 2026

Public display opening: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 1 p.m.

For additional information about the program or submitting items for the display, please contact the Evergreen Community Library at 419-644-2771.

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