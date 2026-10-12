Archbold’s Grady Short Wins Division II Boys Golf State Title

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

AKRON – After shooting a 74 (+2) on Sunday, the first day of the Division II State Golf Championships, Archbold senior Grady Short fired a blistering 67 (-5) on Monday, including a birdie on the final hole, to win the Division II boys golf state title with a two-day total of 141 (-3).

Short edged out River View freshman Lucas Massa, who finished with a 142 over the two days at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

Short was 1-under after six holes during his final round before ripping off five birdies over the next six holes. Short would bogey the 14th but birdie the par-5 18th hole for the second time in the tournament to clinch the title.

Short is the first area boys golfer to accomplish the feat since Bryan’s David Zachrich won the title in 1996.