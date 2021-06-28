Ohio State freshman and Archbold graduate Kade Kern capped off his first season for the Buckeyes by being named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Kern put up impressive numbers for a freshman as he led the team in hitting at .325 and collected 52 hits. Kern made an impact right away for the Buckeyes with a five-hit game in his collegiate debut and continued his outstanding season from there.
He was second on the team with 14 multi-hit games to go along with 10 doubles, two homers and 30 runs batted in.
Kern was named a second team All-Big Ten honoree and was also named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Kern was just as solid defensively, starting all 42 games in the outfield and committing just one error in 87 chances in centerfield.
Be the first to comment on "Archbold’s Kade Kern Named Baseball Freshman All-American"