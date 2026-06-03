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High School Sports Schedule For Wednesday, June 3, 2026

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VARSITY BASEBALL

DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(@ Carter Park-Bowling Green)

New Riegel (14-11) vs. Leipsic (15-10) 2pm
Montpelier (17-6) vs. McComb (16-12-2) 5pm

 

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