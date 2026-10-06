Archbold’s Northwest State Keeps Ohio TechCred Provider Status

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College has successfully completed the State of Ohio’s latest TechCred provider approval process, allowing the college to continue offering TechCred-aligned workforce training to Ohio employers.

Ohio recently required TechCred training providers to reapply for approval. Northwest State successfully completed the process, maintaining its status as an approved provider and preserving access to more than 60 TechCred-eligible credentials.

Training is delivered through Custom Training Solutions (CTS), the workforce training division of Northwest State Community College.

CTS delivers eligible hands-on training onsite at an employer’s facility and across any shift, including first, second and third. Training can be structured for small and large groups and can be adapted to an employer’s equipment, processes, and specific workforce skill gaps.

The available credentials cover a broad range of technology-focused skills used in modern manufacturing and other industries, including industrial electrical and controls, PLCs, robotics, CNC machining, mechanical maintenance, welding, CAD/CAM, data analytics, Microsoft Power BI, and programming.

Ohio employers participating in TechCred may be eligible for reimbursement of up to $30,000 per funding round for approved technology-focused training that meets program requirements. Northwest State and CTS can help employers identify eligible training options and determine how those credentials may align with their workforce development needs.

The continuation of Northwest State’s TechCred approved provider status allows CTS to maintain its alignment with the program and continue helping employers connect workforce training needs with its deep bench of industry-experienced instructors.

Employers interested in TechCred-aligned training through Northwest State Community College can contact Custom Training Solutions for information about available credentials, onsite delivery and a host of other training opportunities.

Visit TrainWithCTS.com for more information.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. Northwest State is committed to providing a quality, affordable education with personal attention and small class sizes. The College offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511.

— Press Release

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