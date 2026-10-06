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Swanton 10U Black Wins Swanton Soccer Tournament On Shootout

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Swanton 10U Black soccer team in front of a goalPHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
10U BLACK … Pictured left to right: Coach Sarah Sargent, Ella Mohr, Madynn Schuchman, Evelyn Hamrick, Landon Sargent, Colton Sugg, Everett Moser, Adalyn Fryman, Braylen Lederman, Francis Wertz, Coach Eva Mohr

On Sunday, Oct. 4, five 10U teams competed in a round-robin soccer tournament held in Swanton. Teams included Evergreen, Delta and Swanton. It came down to two Swanton teams playing against each other in the championship. The game ended in a 3-3 tie, leading to a two-man shootout. Swanton 10U Black won when Braylen Lederman and Landon Sargent secured the win.

 

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