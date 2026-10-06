Swanton 10U Black Wins Swanton Soccer Tournament On Shootout

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

10U BLACK … Pictured left to right: Coach Sarah Sargent, Ella Mohr, Madynn Schuchman, Evelyn Hamrick, Landon Sargent, Colton Sugg, Everett Moser, Adalyn Fryman, Braylen Lederman, Francis Wertz, Coach Eva Mohr

On Sunday, Oct. 4, five 10U teams competed in a round-robin soccer tournament held in Swanton. Teams included Evergreen, Delta and Swanton. It came down to two Swanton teams playing against each other in the championship. The game ended in a 3-3 tie, leading to a two-man shootout. Swanton 10U Black won when Braylen Lederman and Landon Sargent secured the win.

Local news like this is paid for by readers like you.

Keep it coming to your town. Pick the way that works for you: