Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members Rack Up Awards At Williams County Fair

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GOAT SHOW … Eliza Higgins with her Champion Market-Type Doe.

September was a very busy month for the chapter with our members being very active in the Williams County Fair.

GOAT SHOW … Myah Higgins with her Grand Champion Market Wether.

To recap the week: On September 12th Myah and Eliza Higgins exhibited their goat projects with Eliza placing 2nd in Intermediate Showmanship and winning Champion Meat Type Doe, and Myah winning Grand Champion Meat Type Wether.

BEST OF SHOW … Rachel Dickinson with her Best of Show FFA Crop & Shop SAE Poster, Small Metal Project, and Non-Ag Project.

The FFA Crop and Shop projects were judged that afternoon as well. Rachel Dickinson was Best of Show in the SAE Poster, Non-Ag, and Small Metal categories, Bryce Peters was Best of Show in Ag Research, Aubree Miklovic was Best of Show in Garden Veggies, and Sophia Crossgrove was Best of Show in Floral Design.

BEST OF SHOW … Bryce Peters with his Best of Show FFA Research Project.

The chapter finished the evening with 19 members taking shifts volunteering in the Milkshake Stand.

BEST OF SHOW … Aubree Miklovic with her Best of Show FFA Crop & Shop Vegetables.

September 13th began with members exhibiting their market hog projects at the Swine Show. Landon Bleikamp exhibited the Reserve Champion Poland China and Reserve Champion Pair of Hogs. Rachel Dickinson exhibited the 1st Place Division III Single Market Hog. Other swine showmen included Sophia Crossgrove, Alaina Gamboe, and Tina Dickinson.

BEST OF SHOW … Sophia Crossgrove with her Best of Show FFA Crop & Shop Floral Design Project.

Chapter members volunteered for a second shift at the Milkshake Stand that evening as well with 19 members serving fair-goers milkshakes.

MILKSHAKE STAND … Millcreek-West Unity FFA members working in the Milkshake Stand at the Williams County Fair.

September 14th started with Alaina Gamboe showing her lambs and the Sheep Show. She exhibited the Grand Champion Ram, Reserve Grand Pair of Lambs, and the Grand Champion Out of County Market Lamb.

Millcreek-West Unity FFA members volunteered at the Beef Stand with 12 members helping to serve sandwiches throughout the day.

SWINE SHOW … Landon Bleikamp with his Reserve Champion Market Pair of Swine.

The Beef Show started at 2 p.m., with Sophia Crossgrove exhibiting her Market Dairy Steer.

SWINE SHOW … Rachel Dickinson with her 1st Place Division III Single Market Hog.

September 15th was the last day of market shows and 8 members exhibited their Market Rabbit projects: Daisy Baker, Coleton Ebersole, Reese Eisel, Eliza Higgins, Myah Higgins, Ashtyn Sanders, Addi Smith, and Avery Thompson. Addi placed 2nd in Senior Showmanship, Daisy placed 3rd in Beginner Showmanship, and Coleton placed 5th in Beginner Showmanship! Ashtyn’s Market Rabbit placed 1st in class!

BEEF STAND … Daisy Baker and Jakob Bible serve customers at the Williams County Beef Stand.

Millcreek-West Unity FFA members would like to give a special “Thank you!” to everyone who supported the Williams County Junior Fair exhibitors on Saturday, September 19th through purchasing their market animals or giving them add-ons.

RABBIT SHOW … Addi Smith shows her market rabbit to the judge in Senior Showmanship.

District 1 Soils CDEs rounded out the month of September for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. On September 22nd, the Ag and Urban Soils teams attended the D1 Soils CDE in Oak Harbor at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds. They judged 4 soil pits, selected best management practices for that soil, completed a general knowledge test, and a soil survey. The Ag Soils members placed 17th. Their team consisted of Annalynn Bauman, Mckenna Beltz, Ayden Bennett, Alex Cox, Evan Siegel, and Jacob Stewart. The Urban Soils Team placed 18th in the district, and included Seeley Easley, Coleton Ebersole, Dane King, and Gavin Smith.

RABBIT SHOW … Avery Thompson shows her market rabbit to the judge in Intermediate Showmanship.

As the month of October begins, the chapter plans to begin Fall Fruit Sales on October 13th, participate in the Animal Management, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Milk Quality and Products, and Job Interview CDEs, as well as attend National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN.

SOILS TEAMS … The Ag and Urban Soils teams at the District 1 contest: Alex Cox, Coleton Ebersole, Jacob Stewart, Dane King, Gavin Smith, Ayden Bennett, Evan Siegel, Seeley Easley, Mckenna Beltz, and Annalynn Bauman.

Respectfully Submitted by: Carlee Schaffner, 2026-2027 Millcreek-West Unity FFA Reporter

— Press Release

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