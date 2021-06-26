Area Students Have Strong Showing At 2021 State Science Day

Dublin, Ohio – For 73 years, State Science Day, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design.

This spring, 622 STEM scholars in grades 5-12 competed for nearly $400,000 in sponsored scholarships and awards.

A total of 176 schools participated. State Science Day 2020 was sponsored by the American Electric Power Foundation, Battelle, CAS, Charles River, Kokosing, Inc., the Ohio EPA, and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority’s College Advantage 529 Plan.

“The State Science Day students from 2021 have made great contributions to Ohio during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, my hope is that it only heightens their passion and enthusiasm to solve the world’s problems”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director of The Ohio Academy of Science.

Woytek added, “State Science Day is a springboard for developing our next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.”

Several Ohio Departments and Centers fund awards at State Science Day. The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards include, Excellence in Student Research in Advanced or Alternative Energy; Biotechnology and Biomedical Technologies; Environmental Sciences and Information Technology.

Sponsors for the Governor’s Awards are the Ohio Development Services Agency (Technology Division), the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and several Edison Technology Centers.

Local participants receiving awards were:

Archbold-Carsyn Hagans- Superior rating, 5-year Participant Award, 1st place-Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research, and 1st place-Ohio Water Environment Association Award

Hilltop– Ella Calvin- Excellent rating; Kacy Connolly- Excellent rating, Ohio University Bobcat Tuition Scholarship; Ian Hoffman- Superior rating, 2nd place-Ohio Psychological Association Behavioral Science Award; Hunter Leupp- Superior rating; Giada Rising- Superior rating

Pettisville-Amanda Grimm- Excellent rating, 1st place-Ohio Environmental Health Award; Susan Ringler- Excellent rating; Kelly Wyse- Superior rating, Honorable Mention-American Chemical Society Chemical Sciences Award, 1st place-Future Physician Scientist Award