Area Summer Baseball / Softball Scores

BASEBALL
May 31st, 2022
ACME
Edgerton d. North Central 15-1
Edgerton d. North Central 6-3
JUNIOR ACME
Archbold d. Wauseon 10-3
YOUTH
North Central 8U (1) d. Edon 8U (1) 18-17
June 1st, 2022
YOUTH
North Central 8U (1) d. Hilltop 8U (1) 13-1
AMERICAN LEGION
Napoleon 10 Ottawa Post 63 0
OTTAWA – Three pitchers combined to toss a four-hitter as the Napoleon River Bandits started the season with a 10-0 win over Ottawa Post 63.
Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Micah Bok (Holgate), and DJ Newman (Archbold) totaled 13 strikeouts in the shutout.
Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) topped the River Bandits at the plate with a 3-3 game and three RBIs.
NAPOLEON 120 003 202 – 10 9 0
OTTAWA 000 000 000 – 0 4 3
Records: Napoleon 1-0, Ottawa 0-1
WINNING PITCHER: Adkins (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Bok, Newman
LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Deckrosh-2 doubles, 1 single, 3 walks, 3 RBIs; Schafer-double, single, RBI; Steinke-2 singles
June 2nd, 2022
ACME
Bryan d. Edgerton 2-1
SOFTBALL
June 1st, 2022
HIGH SCHOOL
Montpelier d. North Central 12-2 (5 innings)
