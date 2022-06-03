Area Summer Baseball / Softball Scores

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 3, 2022

BASEBALL

May 31st, 2022

ACME

Edgerton d. North Central 15-1

Edgerton d. North Central 6-3

JUNIOR ACME

Archbold d. Wauseon 10-3

YOUTH

North Central 8U (1) d. Edon 8U (1) 18-17

June 1st, 2022

YOUTH

North Central 8U (1) d. Hilltop 8U (1) 13-1

AMERICAN LEGION

Napoleon 10 Ottawa Post 63 0

OTTAWA – Three pitchers combined to toss a four-hitter as the Napoleon River Bandits started the season with a 10-0 win over Ottawa Post 63.

Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Micah Bok (Holgate), and DJ Newman (Archbold) totaled 13 strikeouts in the shutout.

Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) topped the River Bandits at the plate with a 3-3 game and three RBIs.

NAPOLEON  120 003 202 – 10 9 0

OTTAWA     000 000 000 –  0 4 3

Records: Napoleon 1-0, Ottawa 0-1

WINNING PITCHER: Adkins (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Bok, Newman

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Deckrosh-2 doubles, 1 single, 3 walks, 3 RBIs; Schafer-double, single, RBI; Steinke-2 singles

June 2nd, 2022

ACME

Bryan d. Edgerton 2-1

SOFTBALL

June 1st, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL

Montpelier d. North Central 12-2 (5 innings)

 

