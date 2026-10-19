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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Colton Sheline (Bryan)

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The male Athlete of the Week is Bryan cross country runner Colton Sheline. Last Saturday at the NWOAL championships, turned in a time of 16:26.07 to win the boys race and lead the Golden Bears to their fourth straight league championship.

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