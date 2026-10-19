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Monday, October 19
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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lucy Morris (Edon)

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The female Athlete of the Week is Edon volleyball player Lucy Morris. In a win over Stryker last Tuesday, Morris recorded 10 digs and drilled 25 kills and then chalked up 13 kills in a win over Hilltop later in the week to help Edon secure a BBC co-championship.

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