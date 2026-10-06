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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Grady Short (Archbold)

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The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Grady Short. Short qualified for the state tournament after shooting a 74 to earn district medalist honors. The prior week he fired a 75 to finish as Division II sectional runner-up and shot a 71 on Sept. 17 at the NWOAL tournament to garner Player of the Year honors.

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