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ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lanae Manz (Evergreen)

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The female Athlete of the Week is Evergreen volleyball player Lanae Manz. The Viking senior reached 1,000 career kills on Sept. 26 and recorded her 1,000th career dig on Oct. 1.

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