Montpelier Area Foundation Grants $1,000 To Montpelier Public Library

WONDERBOOKS GRANT … Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Montpelier Area Foundation board members Colin Rockey and Susie Rockey; Montpelier Public Library Director Angie Humphrey; Montpelier Area Foundation President Chuck Moore; Montpelier Area Foundation board members Kara Custar, Deb Clum, Alice Miller, and Michele Anderson; and Montpelier Area Foundation Secretary Rachael Sostoi-Willis.

The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant to the Montpelier Public Library, thanks to Montpelier resident Janet Bennett’s generosity. The funds will help purchase new and popular Wonderbooks for readers to enjoy.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.