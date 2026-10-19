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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, October 19, 2026

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BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 7 Eastwood @ No. 6 Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 9 Fayette @ No. 5 Pettisville 6pm

 

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