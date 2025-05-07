Attempted Murder Plea Results In Prison Term For Butler, Indiana Resident

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Roland Grigsby, 51, of Butler, Indiana has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and a maximum of 19 years in prison following his conviction on multiple felony charges related to an alleged violent domestic incident.

Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge Rhonda Fisher handed down the sentence, which includes time for attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of strangulation, both second-degree felonies. Grigsby was also convicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from a domestic assault case that led to Grigsby’s arrest last year. He entered a guilty plea to the charges on April 1, at which time the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

A third count of strangulation, also a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement between the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office and Grigsby’s attorney.

Court documents for the plea stated, “The State of Ohio will dismiss Count 4 at sentencing. The State of Ohio will recommend a prison sentence of 10 years for count 1, which the parties agree will merge with count 3, and 4 years for count 2. Counts 1 and 2 shall be served consecutively for a total aggregate minimum term of 14 years.”