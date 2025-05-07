Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Demands GofundMe Remove Fundraiser For Cop-Killer

PRESS RELEASE – Robert Cornwell, Executive Director of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association is demanding that the online fundraising platform GofundMe shut down the multiple fundraisers supporting Rodney Hinton, Jr.

The man is currently charged with murdering a Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff while working a special duty detail on May 2, 2025.

On behalf of the Law Enforcement Community in Ohio and the nation, the association implores the GofundMe organization to immediately take-down the efforts of fundraising for an assassin.

The BSSA represents all sheriffs in the State of Ohio as well as over 3,000 deputy sheriffs and 17,000 private citizens.

Mr. Hinton and his family and friends should not benefit at the expense of a Law Enforcement Officer that was doing the job he was hired to perform.