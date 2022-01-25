Attorney General Dave Yost Releases Statement On OSHA’s Decision To Withdraw Vaccine Mandate

Facebook

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on today’s decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its emergency vaccine mandate order for businesses with 100 or more employees that was issued on Nov. 5, 2021.

“Our case was about the limits of power, not about the vaccine. Today, the President of the United States bowed to the rule of law, even if it was forced upon him. It will not be the last time.”