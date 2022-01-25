Two-Vehicle Accident In Fulton County Claims Life Of Michigan Man

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Royalton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20 at County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township, Fulton County, at approximately 3:52 P.M. on January 22, 2022.

A Ford Fusion operated by David Foster, 32 years of age, of Morenci, Michigan, was traveling west on US 20. A Ford Edge, operated by Kenneth Montie, 66 years of age, of Toledo, Ohio, was traveling south on County Road 10-3.

Mr. Montie entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck on the driver side by Mr. Foster’s vehicle, which had traveled left of the center line at the interaction. Mr. Foster was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles traveled off the southwest side of the intersection, where they came to rest. The Ford Fusion caught on fire.

Mr. Foster was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred. He was transported to the Toledo Hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Mr. Montie was wearing his seat belt and was transported by Wauseon Fire & EMS to the Fulton County Health Center with serious injuries.

Mr. Montie’s passenger, Paul Fenton, 61 years of age, of Jasper, Michigan, was wearing his seat belt. Mr. Fenton was transported by LifeFlight to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased the following day, January 23, 2022.

Impairment is suspected to a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Don’s Automotive, Wauseon Fire & EMS and LifeFlight.

OHIO STATE PATROL PRESS RELEASE