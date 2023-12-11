Authorities Investigating Fatal Structure Fire In Paulding County

Cecil, OH – At 9:18 P.M. on the evening of December 8, 2023, the Cecil Fire Department was dispatched to 204 N. Stafford St. in the Village of Cecil for a mobile home on fire. Cecil is situated in Crane Township in northern Paulding County.

The burning structure was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene. Witnesses said a resident was still believed to be inside. Once the scene was safe, fire fighters located a deceased person inside the residence.

The State Fire Marshall and Paulding County Coroner was summoned to the scene to assist the fire department and deputies with this investigation.

More information will be released once positive identification and proper notification is made regarding the deceased person.