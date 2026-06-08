Montpelier’s St. Paul’s Methodist Church To Host Ice Cream Social

Plans are underway for the annual ice cream social scheduled Friday, June 19, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier.

The public is invited to this event, sponsored jointly by St. Paul’s Methodist Men and Methodist Women committees. Serving is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

The menu includes hot creamed chicken and sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, assorted pies and cakes, beverage, and, of course, ice cream in a variety of flavors, all for freewill donation. Carryouts are also available. Proceeds go to local mission projects.

Shown beginning preparations for the ice cream social are, from left to right, Armeda Sawmiller, Jan Kline, Tim Kline, Roz Kline, Ann Fritsch, Tom Kline (in back), and Dan Stuckey, with scoops ready for the event.