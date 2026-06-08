Free Worship Concert Comes To Fountain City Amphitheater

Bard Manufacturing Company is proud to once again sponsor an “Evening of Worship and Song” with a free concert at Bryan’s Fountain City Amphitheater on Friday, June 19, beginning at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature Christian music recording artist Micah Tyler and promises a night of worship, encouragement and community for attendees of all ages.

Micah Tyler is an award-nominated Christian artist, songwriter, author and storyteller whose music has connected with audiences across the country.

He has achieved seven No. 1 singles on the Christian music charts and earned multiple Dove Award and K-LOVE Fan Award nominations.

His recent release “Perfectly” is his latest song to hit No. 1 on the Christian music charts, which follows in the footsteps of his No. 1 hits like “Never Been a Moment,” “Different,” “Walking Free” and “God Did It.”

This will mark the sixth time Bard Manufacturing Company has sponsored a Christian music concert that’s free to the community. No tickets are required, and you are advised to bring your own lawn chairs for seating.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the Bryan High School gymnasium (1000 W. Fountain Grove Drive). Follow the Fountain City Amphitheater Facebook or Instagram page for venue updates.